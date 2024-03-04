Donate Now!
Florida Public Health, Unions Under Threat

Posted on by mabili
Anti-vaccine Florida surgeon-general politically defies science and the Center for Disease Control.

Florida reels from a new outbreak of measles while the surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, face calls to be fired. His anti vaccine stance is said to be growing stale.

The Florida legislature is challenging the Teachers Union with a new policy on collecting union dues. Police and first responder unions are exempt.

An update on this past weekend’s Poor People’s Campaign march on the Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

Also, giving voice this Women’s History Month to the issues and the political power of women.

