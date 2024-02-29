Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

The Florida Senate approves “spaceport” territories in Bay and Miami-Dade Counties

Posted on by Staff
Share
space shuttle
The final space shuttle voyage lifts off from Kennedy Space Center in Feb. 2011. - By Sean Birdsell / WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a proposal that would designate property at Tyndall Air Force Base in Bay County and within the former boundaries of Homestead Air Force Base in Miami-Dade County as “spaceport territory.”

Sponsor Alexis Calatayud, R-Miami, said the bill (SB 968) would help the state attract more aerospace supply-chain companies, boost the aerospace industry and insulate areas from federal decisions that could affect bases.

“I believe this is a very important step forward in making sure that greater territory across Florida is utilized for space commerce,” Calatayud said.

A key part of the work of Space Florida, the state’s aerospace agency, has been facilitating financing, mostly for private research-and-development and manufacturing projects.

But its ability to develop space infrastructure is limited to areas designated as “spaceport territories.”

Such territories are designated in Brevard, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Gulf, Walton and Duval counties.

A similar measure (HB 577) has gone through House committees and is positioned to go to the full House.

Tags

You may also like

pelican tampa bay st. pete kayak
St Pete has extended the date for their “Pulse Check” survey

City of St Petersburg has extended the date for residents...

AI
The Florida Legislature passes a bill for disclaimers on AI political ads; it now heads to the governor

Florida lawmakers passed a measure to require disclaimers on political...

homeowner's insurance
Private insurers get the okay to take Citizens Property Insurance policies in Florida

Florida regulators approved proposals by three private insurers to take...

social media kids
The Florida Senate will take up a revised bill to limit access to social media by kids

A Florida Senate procedural move will let lawmakers next week...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a new episode Ft. Liquid Pennies the Neo-Psychedelic Rock quartet from St Petersburg, FL! Watch Live on Facebook or Listen on 88.5 on your Radio Dial! WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK OR CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf It's time for a very special #ThrowbackThursday ft the talented @TheWarandTreaty. We love this duo and still remember receiving this awesome signed poster from them back in 2018. Who loves this band? Comment below! #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Our Spring Fund Drive is going strong and every donation gets us closer to our goal! We thrive and grow in our community because of you the listener. Your kind words and support mean everything! So here's to our growing WMNF Family! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #bestlistenersever #wmnf #Music #communityradio 🎉Huge shoutout to our incredible listeners for making the WMNF Fund Drive Finale a success! 🙏Your support means the world to us. 💚But it's not too late to donate - join the love train and help us reach our goal! 🚂 Let's keep the momentum going! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #WMNFFundDrive #Grateful #FeelingTheLove The SPRING FUND DRIVE memories keep coming and our inspiration is YOU our amazing listeners! Every Donation, Every Like, Every interaction with you makes us better! Let's get to our goal so we can do keep the fun going! #wmnf #funddrive #donate
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Ultrasounds Radio Show with Eluv
Player position: