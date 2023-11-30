Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida settles with a hotel over ‘Drag Queen Christmas’

Posted on by Staff
Share
drag performers
Drag artists in Gulfport, FL at an LGBTQ Pride event. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (June 1, 2023).

©2023 The News Service of Florida

State regulators and the Hyatt Regency Miami have settled a dispute about minors attending an event last year titled “A Drag Show Christmas.”

Regulators threatened to revoke the hotel’s liquor license, and the dispute helped lead to the Legislature passing a law this spring aimed at preventing minors from attending drag shows.

Under the settlement, known as a consent order, the Hyatt Regency Miami agreed to pay a $5,000 fine and to prevent minors from attending performances at a facility known as the James L. Knight Center if such a performance “contains, depicts or simulates” activities targeted in the new law.

The consent order said the hotel “admits no liability by settling” the dispute.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced the settlement Wednesday.

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against the new law, saying it violates First Amendment rights.

The state has appealed the injunction to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Florida black bear
Bill in Florida would allow people to kill bears on their property without permits

A Florida bill would allow people to kill bears on...

pot plants
A judge sides with Florida’s increased fees on medical marijuana companies

A judge ruled in support of Florida's $1.33 million license-renewal...

LGBTQ via WMNF iStock subscription
Broward County students walk out after transgender athlete controversy

School staff are being investigated after a transgender student played...

Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee Tribe in Florida
A bill would lead to Florida recognizing three panhandle tribes

Florida would give state recognition to three Native American tribes...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Our Review of the Month series continues! 💕 Your love and support fuels our success! Thank you! 🙌 CLICK TO LISTEN==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #ReviewOfTheMonth #LoveAndGratitude #wmnf #Communityradio #communityradio #Music #wmnf Who has their tickets to this Year's UKE IT OUT festival at Cage Brewing? One of the artists in our lineup was featured on Great Day Live Tampa to talk about playing, community outreach, and the upcoming event! Watch Link available on our FB page, and tickets are available on the events link in Linktree! #Events #community #wmnf #Channel10 #UKEITOUT #UKEvents #CommunityOutreach #UpcomingEvent #LiveMusic 🌟 Embrace the spirit of Giving Tuesday! 🤝 Your generosity shapes a brighter future. Join the movement, make a difference. Every donation, big or small, transforms lives. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE 🌍 #GivingTuesday #GiveForGood The First Call Black Friday – Day After Turkey Day Show was fire! Check out these amazing photos captured by our Talented New friend @Blackjack_benni13 for his awesome captures at the show! If you missed this one be sure to mark your calendars for the next! As the festivities draw to a close, and families are packing up their to-go boxes, we all prepare to return to our daily routines. Moving into the second part of our Thankfulness series we take a moment for reflection, gratitude, and a pause to appreciate the connections we've made over the many years at WMNF. To our hosts, supporters, staff, volunteers, board members, and the friends we have yet to meet, we express our heartfelt gratitude! The sense of hope is palpable as our community radio family continues to grow. We wish we could share every cherished memory, but for now, here are a few for you to enjoy. Happy Thankfulness Day! #ThankfulnessDay #Reflection #Gratitude #Connections #CommunityRadioFamily #CherishedMemories #communityradio #wmnf #thanksgiving