Florida Supreme Court hears abortion rights ballot measure

Posted on by Chris Young
Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade
Signs at the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally along the downtown waterfront of St. Petersburg, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (24 June 2022).

Wednesday, the Florida Supreme Court heard arguments on whether or not an abortion amendment will be on the November ballot. This comes as Attorney General Ashely Moody challenged the amendment.

A group of organizations under Floridians Protecting Freedom submitted over a million signatures to get an amendment protecting abortion rights on the November ballot.

Attorney Courtney Brewer defended Amendment 4 to the Supreme Court.

“The people of Florida’s right to amend their constitution is fundamental to our state’s democracy. Seeking to exercise that right, nearly a million Floridians in counting have made clear that they want to vote on the amendment before this court.”

Attorney General Ashely Moody criticized the proposal’s wording, saying that the word “viability” is too vague. Nathan Forrester is from Moody’s team.

“The voters need to know the effects of what’s going on here, and what I am hearing is that, this amendment is actually very, very broad. It’s unambiguously broad.”

Both sides faced questioning. Chief Justice Carlos Muniz had this to say about the petition.

“It just doesn’t seem like this is really trying to be deceptive. I mean, as I asked through my questions, I think there may be a problem with what it doesn’t disclose, but I mean it’s pretty self-evidently broad.”

House minority leader Fentrice Driskell spoke with WMNF after leaving the Supreme Court. She called Wednesday’s events encouraging.

“We want the Supreme Court justices knowing, understanding, and thinking that this language is clear, which it is.”

The justices have until April 1 to issue a ruling to approve or reject the language in the measure.

