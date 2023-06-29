Florida to become permitless carry state on July 1

Share this:

Florida’s new permitless carry law will go into effect this Saturday, and some Floridians are concerned.

The law allows Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a permit. This makes Florida the 26th state to allow permitless carry. Governor DeSantis praised the measure at his “State of the State” address in March.

“A constitutional right should not require a permission slip from the government. It is time we join twenty-five other states to enact constitutional carry in the state of Florida.”

Kerry Kriseman is a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, a group advocating for gun control.

“Long story short, there will be more gun violence in the state of Florida as a result of permitless carry passing.”

She cites an analysis released in March that shows states with permitless carry have the highest rate of road rage shootings with injuries and deaths.

According to a poll by the University of North Florida, 77 percent of Floridians oppose permitless carry. It also showed that 62 percent of Republicans opposed it.

Kriseman mentions that some of her fellow volunteers at Moms Demand Action are gun owners and NRA members. She says that the desire for gun control is widespread.

“You know, there could be a misconception that the only kind of people who are in favor of gun safety and sensible gun legislation are people who don’t own guns or don’t like guns. The gun lobby and NRA members are members and support Moms Demand Action”

The law was signed in April and goes into effect, along with many others, July 1st. You can get involved with Moms Demand Action by texting READY to 644-33.