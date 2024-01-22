Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida tops 93,000 COVID-19 deaths

Posted on by Staff
Share
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 via CDC.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 via CDC.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Florida has topped 93,000 resident deaths linked to COVID-19.

Data posted on the Florida Department of Health website Monday showed 93,224 reported resident deaths since the pandemic started in 2020.

The state had a reported 23,344 deaths in 2020; 39,866 deaths in 2021; 21,282 deaths in 2022; 8,403 deaths in 2023 and 329 this year, according to the data.

This year’s totals included a reported 28 deaths in Palm Beach County and 27 in Miami-Dade County.

In 2023, Miami-Dade had a reported 800 deaths, while Palm Beach had the second-highest total at 604, according to the data.

Florida has one of the worst COVID-19 death rates. Critics point toward lax pandemic policies of Governor Ron DeSantis and the state’s Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Vote By Mail sign, Florida
In Florida, the voter registration edge for the Republican Party is nearly 780,000 over Democrats

The Florida Division of Elections says the GOP with 5,141,848...

child care or preschool babysitting
Tax credits proposed for child care in Florida

A proposal to provide tax breaks to businesses that operate...

“Origins”, Con-Men and Vengeance

The Florida Governor ended his struggling presidential campaign and president...

The Impact of Financial Interests in Healthcare

Dr. Fred Harvey delves into the complex challenges facing the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Only a week has passed since the MLK March, yet the spirit of love, unity, and happiness is still going strong! Let's keep the positive vibes flowing and champion for love and equality every single day. See you at the next one! 🙌❤️ #MLKMarch #Unity #wmnf 🔥 TROPICAL HEATWAVE IS COMING! Feast your eyes on our EPIC lineup with more updates to come! 🎶 Follow us for highlights on the AMAZING bands and join in on fun contests! 🎉 Don't miss out on the hottest event of the year! Get your tickets now! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE! #WMNF #THW24 #Events 🌴🎸🌞 It's time for another Retro #Throwback! 🕰️ Who recognizes this? Let's play NAME THAT SHOW! 📺 Correct guesses get entered in a drawing for a mini swag bag! 🎉 #communityradio #Music #wmnf Huge thanks to @chuckprophetinexile & opener Matt Burke of @hgwtmusic for braving the weather to make our event amazing! Event Highlights: Dancing in the rain & special meet and greets with Chuck! Good times! 🎵😎🎉 #wmnf #community #Events
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday