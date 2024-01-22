Florida tops 93,000 COVID-19 deaths

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 via CDC.

Florida has topped 93,000 resident deaths linked to COVID-19.

Data posted on the Florida Department of Health website Monday showed 93,224 reported resident deaths since the pandemic started in 2020.

The state had a reported 23,344 deaths in 2020; 39,866 deaths in 2021; 21,282 deaths in 2022; 8,403 deaths in 2023 and 329 this year, according to the data.

This year’s totals included a reported 28 deaths in Palm Beach County and 27 in Miami-Dade County.

In 2023, Miami-Dade had a reported 800 deaths, while Palm Beach had the second-highest total at 604, according to the data.

Florida has one of the worst COVID-19 death rates. Critics point toward lax pandemic policies of Governor Ron DeSantis and the state’s Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo.