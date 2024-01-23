In Florida, the voter registration edge for the Republican Party is nearly 780,000 over Democrats

Vote By Mail and voter registration sign in Pinellas County. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Oct. 2018).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The Republican Party of Florida’s registration lead over the Florida Democratic Party neared 780,000 voters as 2023 ended.

Data posted Monday on the state Division of Elections website showed the GOP with 5,141,848 registered voters as of Dec. 31.

The Democratic Party had 4,362,147, while 3,528,807 voters were registered without party affiliation and 317,607 were registered with third parties.

The GOP’s 779,701-voter advantage came after it had a 697,922-voter lead Nov. 30 and a 680,030-voter edge at the end of October.

Democrats historically held a registration lead in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the margin.

Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.