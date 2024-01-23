Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

In Florida, the voter registration edge for the Republican Party is nearly 780,000 over Democrats

Posted on by Staff
Share
Vote By Mail sign, Florida
Vote By Mail and voter registration sign in Pinellas County. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Oct. 2018).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The Republican Party of Florida’s registration lead over the Florida Democratic Party neared 780,000 voters as 2023 ended.

Data posted Monday on the state Division of Elections website showed the GOP with 5,141,848 registered voters as of Dec. 31.

The Democratic Party had 4,362,147, while 3,528,807 voters were registered without party affiliation and 317,607 were registered with third parties.

The GOP’s 779,701-voter advantage came after it had a 697,922-voter lead Nov. 30 and a 680,030-voter edge at the end of October.

Democrats historically held a registration lead in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the margin.

Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

child care or preschool babysitting
Tax credits proposed for child care in Florida

A proposal to provide tax breaks to businesses that operate...

“Origins”, Con-Men and Vengeance

The Florida Governor ended his struggling presidential campaign and president...

The Impact of Financial Interests in Healthcare

Dr. Fred Harvey delves into the complex challenges facing the...

New House bill would make it harder for local governments to raise taxes

 A new bill advanced in the State House today making...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Only a week has passed since the MLK March, yet the spirit of love, unity, and happiness is still going strong! Let's keep the positive vibes flowing and champion for love and equality every single day. See you at the next one! 🙌❤️ #MLKMarch #Unity #wmnf 🔥 TROPICAL HEATWAVE IS COMING! Feast your eyes on our EPIC lineup with more updates to come! 🎶 Follow us for highlights on the AMAZING bands and join in on fun contests! 🎉 Don't miss out on the hottest event of the year! Get your tickets now! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE! #WMNF #THW24 #Events 🌴🎸🌞 It's time for another Retro #Throwback! 🕰️ Who recognizes this? Let's play NAME THAT SHOW! 📺 Correct guesses get entered in a drawing for a mini swag bag! 🎉 #communityradio #Music #wmnf Huge thanks to @chuckprophetinexile & opener Matt Burke of @hgwtmusic for braving the weather to make our event amazing! Event Highlights: Dancing in the rain & special meet and greets with Chuck! Good times! 🎵😎🎉 #wmnf #community #Events
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday