FloridaCommerce plans for nearly $1 billion grant for Hurricane Ian relief

Share this:

Listen:

Hurricane Ian made landfall last September and devastated parts of Florida. FloridaCommerce held a public hearing Friday at the University of South Florida about federal recovery funding.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Florida would receive 910 million dollars in funding. The funding goes towards 20 counties in Florida, including Hillsborough and Pinellas.

Justin Domer is the Director of the Office of Long-Term Resiliency at Florida Commerce.

“CDBG-DR funds are intended to be the last resort for addressing unmet needs after any and all FEMA-provided insurance funding is exhausted. So, you go through your FEMA funding, your private insurance if you have that, and then our funds from HUD kick in.”

Over 760 million dollars will go towards housing needs. Thomas Hartman is the Business Operations Deputy Bureau Chief.

“The program most directly benefits individuals in the most impacted and stressed areas of the state, by repairing, reconstructing or replacing their Hurricane-Ian-damaged single family, owner-occupied homes and rental properties.”

Sarasota, Lee, Orange, and Volusia counties will receive direct funding separately.

Residents in the 20 other counties can visit floridajobs.org/hurricane-ian to take a housing pre-assessment to be considered for assistance.