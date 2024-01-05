Buying school supplies. By Taras Grebinets via iStock for WMNF News.

Florida’s 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday ends January 14th. Here are the details, according to the Florida Department of Revenue’s website.

During the sales tax holiday period, tax is not collected on the retail sale of:

Clothing or footwear with a sales price of $100 or less per item.

Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item.

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less.

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100.

Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50.

Books that are not otherwise exempt.

Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1500.

Computer and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes.

Rentals of any eligible items

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items.

Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Revenue’s website.