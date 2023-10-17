Donate Now!
Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner wants to let repossession agents on private property carry concealed guns

Posted on by Staff
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson plans to ask lawmakers to lift a concealed weapons restriction on people in the repossession business.

“If you’re allowed to conceal carry, you should be able to exercise your constitutional right,” Simpson told members of the House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee on Tuesday.

Simpson wants to change a law that, in part, prevents what are known as licensed recovery agents from carrying guns while on private property and in the course of repossession activities.

In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that allows Floridians to carry guns without concealed weapons licenses. The bill did away with a decades-old licensing process, which included requiring that people undergo firearms training and background screening to carry concealed weapons. People carrying concealed firearms must still have valid identification and “display such identification upon demand by a law enforcement officer.” Lawmakers will begin the 2024 session in January.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

