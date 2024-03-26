Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer questions the costs of land deals

Posted on by Staff
Share
Florida Wildlife Corridor
Properties in nine Florida counties will be added to the Florida Wildlife Corridor. Photo by Carlton Ward Jr / CarltonWard.com. Used by WMNF with permission

By Jim Turner ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis suggested the state should have looked again at the prices of three land conservation deals that totaled $193 million before they were approved Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Cabinet members.

Patronis said after the Cabinet meeting that a federal judge’s ruling last month in a battle about wetlands permitting has affected the appraised values of the 27,742 acres of agricultural land in Polk, Seminole, Hendry and Collier counties.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2020 improperly transferred permitting authority to the state for projects that affect wetlands. As the legal fight continues, the state and business groups say Moss’ ruling has left developments in limbo.

“That (ruling) should have been factored into the appraisal process,” Patronis said. “I think the prices were high considering the legal challenges right now to do any type of development whatsoever on all those properties.”

Patronis said projects all over the state are “grinding to a grinding halt right now” because of Moss’ ruling.

The permitting authority is typically held by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but federal officials transferred it to the state in late 2020, about a month before former President Donald Trump’s administration ended.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife, the Sierra Club, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, the Florida Wildlife Federation, Miami Waterkeeper and St. Johns Riverkeeper filed a lawsuit in 2021 in Washington, D.C., challenging the transfer.

The Washington-based Moss on Feb.15 found that the EPA and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service violated the federal Endangered Species Act in transferring the permitting approval process. The state on Feb. 26 filed a motion for a stay of Moss’ decision, but the judge has not ruled on the motion.

DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Attorney General Ashley Moody on Tuesday voted to approve the three land deals, while Patronis dissented. The deals are:

— Purchasing 1,342 acres in Polk County from Creek Legacy Ranch, LLC, Creek Ranch Mitigation Bank, LLC and Creek Ranch, LLC. Price: $36.1 million.

— Purchasing 1,361 acres in Seminole County from Edward Yarborough Ranches, James W. Yarborough and Frances M. Yarborough. Price: $34.5 million.

— Purchasing 25,039 acres in Hendry and Collier counties from CDC Land Investments, Inc., Collier Land Holdings, Ltd., and Cow Bone Slough, LLLP. Price: $122.4 million.

In a news release after the meeting, DeSantis’ office touted the deals as part of the “largest investment in decades for conservation lands,” with the Hendry and Collier land vital for the Everglades and Florida panther habitat.

Land in the three purchases are tied to a growing statewide wildlife corridor.

The Hendry and Collier land, which is part of what is known as the Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress corridor, would remain under the management of the current owners, which would be able to lease the property.

The state “will not receive compensation for any sublease,” a Cabinet report said. “Instead, the land manager will receive the proceeds, which will provide funding for the management of the subject property.”

Patronis said because the state doesn’t “put enough money into managing the resources we already have,” he supports allowing current owners to continue maintaining the land.

DeSantis and the entire Cabinet also approved two conservation easements that will allow landowners to continue ranching operations in exchange for limiting development.

The deals, through the state’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, involve paying $12.65 million for a 3,080-acre easement in Osceola County and $12.646 million for a 5,269-acre easement in Marion County.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

calculator and pen
Florida one of 12 states eligible for free IRS tax filing program

Listen: For the first time, a new IRS tax tool...

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Tues. March 26, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Discussion by college leaders about fostering diversity on campuses, and,...

homeowner's insurance
The number of Citizens Property Insurance policies goes down in Florida

Citizens had about 1.162 million policies Friday, down from 1.18...

USA & China flags
A professor and students from China challenge the constitutionality of a Florida law

The challenge alleges, in part, that the law is unconstitutional...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
“Hailing from the heartland of the Midwest and the yellow brick road leading to Oz, indie darlings Sweeping Promises deliver on the promises of the early post punks by creating a cacophony of angular sounds created from the DIY ethos (Punk-101). The dynamic duo of Lira Mundal (vocalist/bass) and Caufield Shnug (rythmn guitar) will take you back to the days of Television, Pere Ubu, Wire, This Heat and early pioneers Erase Errata. (And since Lira was a former pastry chef, maybe bring a few cookies along for the mystical journey!) Don’t miss their exciting display of power, punk, and passion at WMNF’S Tropical Heatwave 2024!” CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS –Mike Bagley, WMNF Alternative Music Director & Host of BodyRock on 88.5 FM Huge thanks to Lime Cordiale for gracing the studios of WMNF 88.5 for the Morning Show with @camerondilley where they shared insights into their music, environmental initiatives, and more. This intimate interaction further underscored their commitment to engaging with fans on issues that transcend entertainment. Click Top button in LINKTREE for more! #Music #communityradio #wmnf We're taking you back to an awesome Retro #TBT Ft. the amazing Vanessa Collier and the Legendary JCs from back in December 13th of 2019. Who loves this band? Show this group some love by sharing your memories below! #wmnf #music It's that time again to dive into the vibes of WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE and get acquainted with the bands! 🎶 Today's Feature is a local favorite Selwyn Birchwood! “Birchwood combines deep blues, blazing psychedelic rock, rump-shaking funk, and Southern soul into a singularity that’s both personal and universal. His singing, guitar and lap steel work, and songwriting are the real, high-value deal and can raise any roof in the world.” WMNF News surveyed 1,963 likely Florida November 2024 general election voters from March 11-13, 2024. Among the things we found is that former President Donald Trump leads incumbent President Joe Biden in Florida, but by a smaller margin than some other polls. #news #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Wednesday
Player position: