Florida’s largest teachers union files lawsuit after union-busting bill signed into law

Florida’s largest union for teachers said today that they are filing a lawsuit in response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ signing a bill yesterday. They say the law will make it harder for members to pay their dues, putting unions at risk.

With Florida teacher pay ranked near the bottom nationally, members of the Florida Education Association says the ability for unions to help teacher’s bargain collectively for higher wages is essential. While DeSantis claims this will save teacher’s money, President of the FEA, Andrew Spar says the new will actually cost them far more.

“Now we have to find an alternative way of collecting these dollars, which has a cost to it, but more importantly, this requirement for audits.”

The new law also requires unions to recertify if the number of dues-paying members drops below 60% of those eligible to join, and Spar is concerned that making it harder for members to pay dues may force recertification, which is also costly.

“We have unions that have revenue of less than $5,000. And they’re going to be required to do an audit that exceeds their revenue. So yes, this is going to have an impact on them because their dues which they chose to pay, in order to do the work of this union, bringing people together, and now there’s a higher cost because of what this legislation lays out.”

Union contracts with school districts could be at risk if they are unable to recertify. That would impact everything from teacher salaries to health insurance premiums.