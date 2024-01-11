Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Former state Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson will represent the ACC in its legal battle with FSU

Posted on by Staff
Share
March 2023 Doak Campbell Stadium, home of Florida State University Football - FSU
FSU's football stadium. Tallahassee, FL. By CRobertson via iStock for WMNF News

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Former state Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson and other members of his law firm will represent the Atlantic Coast Conference in a high-stakes legal battle with Florida State University.

Lawson, who served on the Supreme Court from 2016 to 2022, and four other members of the Tallahassee-based firm Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC, on Wednesday filed what is known as a notice of appearance in Leon County circuit court.

FSU filed the lawsuit Dec. 22 amid widespread speculation that it wants to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference after more than 30 years as a member.

The dispute focuses on a media-rights deal that will run for another 13 years and on steep costs if FSU wants to exit the conference.

The lawsuit includes challenging a “grant of rights” that FSU and other schools in the conference are tied to in an ESPN contract, which runs through 2036.

FSU alleges, in part, that penalties for leaving the conference are an “unreasonable restraint of trade” under state law.

But ACC leaders issued a statement after the lawsuit was filed that said FSU’s move was “in direct conflict with their long standing obligations and is a clear violation of their legal commitments to the other members of the conference.”

Lawson is a graduate of FSU’s law school, according to biographical information on his firm’s website.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

school classroom
State House reps demand answers on delayed school vouchers

Listen: Many Florida families still have not received private school...

Florida House of Representatives
Will the Florida budget be conservative? Time will tell

House members have proposed spending more than $7 billion on...

Health Insurance Now!

The open enrollment period to obtain subsidized health insurance from...

teenage laborer
Bill that loosens rules on hours that Florida teens can work advances in the House

The House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Happy #TBT 2017! Shout out to Mark Perfetti for his amazing Sound Engineering & DT for his top-notch Technical Operations skills! Stay tuned for more retro throwbacks highlighting our Amazing Staff and Volunteers! We couldn’t do this without you! #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf In Memory of Tom Collins, the voice that resonated through the airwaves at WMNF who passed on this 8th day of January 2024. His passion for music and unwavering dedication to the community enriched our lives. May his melodies linger in our hearts, and his legacy endure in the rhythm of the station he so dearly embraced. Rest in music, Tom. Your absence is deeply felt, and we already miss you tremendously. #RIP Retro Flashback Ft. @chuckprophetinexile at Tropical Heatwave 2016. Join us for his upcoming show January 11th 7PM at Skipper’s Smokehouse with Opening Act: Matt Burke of Have Gun - Will Travel 🎵 CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Music #wmnf 🎵 LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE PRESENTS: ⚡Quail Hollow⚡ Live in studio at 2pm! Click Listen in Linktree or catch them Live on Facebook! #wmnf #Music Catch @alexharrissoul CEO and Co-Founder of ACT St Pete in a special interview tomorrow on
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room