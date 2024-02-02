Donate Now!
Former Tampa City Councilwoman says rapid development has put West Tampa’s spirit on the line

Posted on by Ray Roa
a blue mural showing historical figures from West Tampa
A mural on the corner of Howard Avenue and Main Street in West Tampa. // Photo via Visit Tampa Bay

West Tampa’s roots go all the way back to 1892, but 132 years after Hugh MacFarlane started building his vision on 200 acres of swampy land, the neighborhood is at a crossroads.

In a new column, former Tampa City Councilwoman Linda Saul-Sena notes that West Tampa is rich in texture and history—but that development pressures are squeezing it.

“Trees have been uprooted to make room for townhomes designed with little regard for the character of the neighborhood’s signature casitas. The rhythm of the street has been disrupted by garages and a pervasive shade of beige,” she wrote.

Saul-Sena joined WMNF to talk about West Tampa.

On the second half of the show, we talk with former Tampa Bay Times editor Tom Scherberger along with past Times reporter/bureau chief (and current communications director for the paper), Sherri Day, who discussed the recent closure of the Times’ downtown Tampa office.

Download audio from the show via wmnf.org. Listen via podcast services like Apple MusicTuneInGoogle Podcasts and Spotify.

