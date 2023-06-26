Four malaria cases have been found in Florida’s Sarasota County

Share this:

The Florida Department of Health on Monday issued a statewide “mosquito-borne illness” advisory after four cases of malaria were confirmed in Sarasota County.

Malaria is transmitted through infected mosquitoes.

“Residents throughout the state should take precautions by applying bug spray, avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, and wearing long pants and shirts when possible — especially during sunrise and sunset when mosquitoes are most active,” the advisory said. “The department continues to work closely with local partners and county mosquito control. Aerial and ground mosquito spraying continues to be conducted in these areas to mitigate the risk of further transmission.”

The advisory did not say when the Sarasota County cases were confirmed, but it said the four people “have been treated and have recovered.”

Symptoms of malaria include fever, chills, sweating, nausea, vomiting and headaches.

©2023 The News Service of Florida