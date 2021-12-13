Get healthy in St. Pete with free classes at “AARP FitLot Fitness Park”

Share this:

The City of St. Petersburg is providing free fitness classes through its Healthy St. Pete program.

According to an email release from St. Pete, “Healthy St. Pete is launching free introductory classes and weekly sessions that aim to increase access to physical fitness activities, encourage community and neighborhood connection, and help the community reach their health and wellness goals. Classes are taught by certified trainers utilizing the Method Circuit Training developed by FitLot. The drop-in introductory classes offer participants an opportunity to learn and get acquainted with the equipment and class format. An 8-week class series will be offered multiple days per week. Classes are offered at no-cost.”

AARP FitLot Fitness Park

The location is the AARP FitLot Fitness Park, which the city describes as the first AARP FitLot fitness park in the nation.

The AARP FitLot Fitness Park is at Booker Creek Park, 2300 13th Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Classes begin Wednesday, December 15.

List of “drop-in introductory classes”

Wednesday, December 15, 9 – 10 a.m.

Monday, December 20, 9 – 10 a.m.

Thursday, January 6, 6 – 7 p.m. Weekly Sessions (8-Week Series)

Mondays, January 10 – February 28, 2022 9 – 10 a.m.

Wednesdays, January 12 – March 2, 2022, 9 – 10 a.m.

Thursdays, January 13 – March 3, 2022, 6 – 7 p.m.

To reserve a spot, register online or call Healthy St. Pete at 727-892-5994.

According to the city, the “Booker Creek Park’s AARP FitLot Fitness Park was the first of 53 free fitness parks developed across the nation with the goal of making our community a healthier and better place to live for people of all ages. The park features stationary equipment that can be adapted to meet a wide range of fitness levels and abilities.”

Healthy St. Pete is a City of St. Petersburg initiative and a division of the St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department.