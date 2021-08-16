Get vaccinated in St. Pete and get a month of free downtown parking

Share this:

The City of St. Petersburg created a Facebook event page for a vaccination event on Sunday, August 22 — get vaxxed and get a month of free parking.

“Get a free COVID-19 vaccination at City Hall and receive a voucher for a month of free parking at one of the City’s downtown parking garages. Vouchers are limited and will be handed out a first-come, first-served basis.”

Sunday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

City Hall, 175 5th St. N. St. Petersburg

“Free parking will be available for event attendees in the parking lot on 2nd Ave. N. and on-street parking on 2nd Ave. N. and 5th St. N.

Note: Those that have already been vaccinated are not eligible for a voucher.

Learn more about how you can help keep your community safe from the pandemic at StPeteRaceToSafe.com.”