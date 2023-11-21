Donate Now!
DeSantis calls to defund UN amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire plea, faces criticism as popularity hits historic low

Posted on by Chris Young
Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks on the phone with President Joe Biden as he stands outside storm-damaged restaurant Shrimp Boat during a visit to Horseshoe Beach, Fla., one day after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

After the United Nations called for a ceasefire amid the Israel-Hamas war, Governor Ron DeSantis wants the nation to defund the UN.

“Defund the UN, I mean are you kidding me? What a farce.”

Governor DeSantis made the comments at a rally in New Hampshire. This came shortly after the UN called for an immediate ceasefire, and supplies and services for those in Gaza. Mathu Joyini is the UN representative for South Africa.

“We are deeply disturbed by the harrowing images of death, destruction, and turmoil which have engulfed Gaza as a result of Israeli bombardment of civilians, essential infrastructure, and places of worship.”

DeSantis pushed back against the call.

“There should be a ceasefire? Like wait a minute… they can attack you, and you’re not allowed to fight back and end the problem?”

This comes as an NBC News poll shows DeSantis’s popularity at a historic low, with only 23 percent of voters having a positive view of DeSantis.

 

