Gulf War Syndrome with special guest Dr. Laila Abdullah

Share this:

Follow Dr. Laila Abdullah’s mission to uncover the truth behind Gulf War Syndrome, an illness downplayed by the VA for decades that now affects nearly 30% of Gulf War veterans, as she and Dr. Fred Harvey tackle the compelling central conflict of restoring the health and well-being of these brave service members.

Dr. Laila Abdullah is a nationally recognized speaker and researcher with 15 years of experience studying neurodegenerative illnesses, lipid metabolism, fat metabolism, general metabolism, and proteomics. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from USF, a Master’s in Public Health, Epidemiology, and Neuroscience, and a PhD from Milton Kinds in the UK.