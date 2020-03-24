Spike in gun and ammo sales during coronavirus emergency could spell danger for domestic violence victims

Gun and ammunition sales in Florida and elsewhere in the U.S. have spiked during the coronavirus emergency. That could be very dangerous for victims of domestic violence.

Julia Weber is an implementation director with the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

“The information we’re getting from a variety of sources suggests that there’s been a huge uptick in ammunition purchases as well as a significant increase in the purchase of firearms in various locations around the country.

“That’s information coming in from places like ammo.com that gather that kind of information, gun shops, as well as some information coming in from states that are still able to report background check information. Background checks there are reports of delays, you know, things that used to take a few minutes are taking up to three days. So there’s just a significant increase in volume of purchases of both firearms and ammunition.

“The presence of a firearm in a home where domestic violence is being perpetrated increases the risk of lethality significantly.

“When a male abusive partner has access to a firearm, a female victim of domestic violence is five times more likely to be killed as a result of being shot. So we’re concerned about increased access to firearms.

“We’re also concerned about just the presence of firearms being used as a threat. There are millions of victims of domestic violence who report being shot or shot at.

“Lethal outcomes are certainly one problem but so is living with the presence of a firearm that can be used to intimidate, threaten or cause injuries not only just the adult victim but also for children in the home. We know there are 4.6 million children living in homes where guns are improperly locked or stored.

“And as a result of having increased access to firearms where children are present can be a concern for their well being as well.”