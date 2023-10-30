Gun Violence In The USA

protesting gun violence

The Florida Governor grew flustered after being asked about the rise in gun violence in the state. The show deals with the political implications behind inaction on controlling guns. Callers offer solutions such as mandating guns be registered and insured by owners like automobiles.

note: There have been 565 mass shootings across the United States thus far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as having four or more victims.

Also, related to public health, COVID cases are rising in Florida but the surgeon-general calls vaccines “anti-human”. Meanwhile, a former state representative, Joe Harding, will serve 4 months in prison for stealing pandemic relief funds.