Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Gun Violence In The USA

Posted on by mabili
Share
protesting gun violence

The Florida Governor grew flustered after being asked about the rise in gun violence in the state. The show deals with the political implications behind inaction on controlling guns. Callers offer solutions such as mandating guns be registered and insured by owners like automobiles.

note: There have been 565 mass shootings across the United States thus far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as having four or more victims.

Also, related to public health, COVID cases are rising in Florida but the surgeon-general calls vaccines “anti-human”. Meanwhile, a former state representative, Joe Harding, will serve 4 months in prison for stealing pandemic relief funds.

Joseph Ladapo
Florida Surgeon Gen. Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo before a bill signing by Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Tags

You may also like

New green hydrogen system coming to Duke Energy’s Volusia County plant

Listen: A new end-to-end green hydrogen system is coming to...

guns gun violence die-in
Despite the mass shooting in Ybor City, gun-related proposals face long odds in the Florida Legislature

Florida Democrats filed bills that seek to expand rules regarding...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Mon., October 30, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Ybor shootings Tampa Police arrested Tyrell Stephen Phillips and charged him...

M.A.D. State Of The World

The Forum deals with the violence and destruction in a...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Join us at Skipper’s Smokehouse November 4th as we present a tribute to The Rolling Stones’ greatest hits and the entire “Some Girls” album in celebration of Mick Jagger turning 80! 🎸🎂Rock the house with your Best Jagger impersonation! You don’t want to miss this show! CLICK FOR TICKETS==> https://fb.me/e/S2Xrhe5F #Events #wmnf #community #TheRollingStones #SomeGirls #MickJagger #80thBirthday #Tribute #SkippersSmokehouse #BestJaggerImpersonation Come explore WMNF's eclectic mix of music, news & community programming at our Open House Nov 5th! Hear from our passionate team, indulge in delicious food & discover why we ❤️ what we do! #WMNF #OpenHouse #DiscoverWMNF 🎶🎙️🗣️🎉 RSVP VIA COMMUNITY EVENTS IN LINKTREE! https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #JazzInTheNight #BobSeymour #MichaelRoss #Giraffe #NewReleases #HalloweenJazz"> Tune in to #MoBluesMonday tonight! Host Bobbie Dusenberry is sitting in with an awesome show lined up: Albert Cummings, Alex Lopez Music, Paul & Nick Moss, Danielle Nicole 🎸🎙️🎶 Get an update on our beloved Larry & his blues! 💙 6-9pm on WMNF Community Radio! 🎧 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #BluesMonday #BluesLovers #MusicMonday 🎉 Tune in to @poetryiswmnf this Sunday at 7pm to hear from legendary spoken word group The Last Poets and more! 🗣 Join us for an inspiring night of words with Abiodun Oyewole of the iconic group. 💯 Don't miss it! CLICK TO LISTEN==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #SpokenWord #Poetry