Hands Across the Sand goes virtual this Saturday

In a typical year, every May, ocean lovers gather at beaches and elsewhere to hold Hands Across the Sand to draw attention to oil drilling and other environmental concerns.

But Dede Shelton, the executive director of Hands Across the Sand, says this Saturday there will be a virtual event instead.

“Joining of hands was not what we wanted to promote this year due to COVID, so we decided to do a Facebook live event. Which it’s really not going to be live. “What we did was we are going to launch the link at noon Eastern Time on this Saturday, May 16th. It’s going to be a video compilation of our last 10 years of events. The drone pictures, the videos that people have taken themselves of their lines. Of people speaking. A lot of times people have their political and environmental organization representatives speak. So there will be some of those. “There will be statements by a lot of young people and then there will be still pictures of our events over the last 10 years. So it will be something that you can watch. You can just set it up on your computer because we know people are at home and some may be bored. Although I don’t see our videos as being boring. They are just amazing, starting with Miami in 2010. Miami had about 1,500 people join hands on their beach. So that was an amazing event. “So this year due to COVID we’re having a Facebook event and you can go to our Facebook page to like that event and click on it at noon Eastern Time.”

Here’s a link to WMNF’s previous years’ coverage of Hands Across the Sand.

