Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Hearing set in Medicaid eligibility fight in Florida

Posted on by Staff
Share
Medicaid expansion sign
Sign at a Medicaid expansion rally. By Janelle Irwin / WMNF News (Oct. 2013).

A federal judge will hold a hearing Dec. 5 in a potential class-action lawsuit alleging Florida has not provided adequate information before dropping people from the Medicaid program.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard will hear arguments in Jacksonville on a request for a preliminary injunction that would require Medicaid officials to reinstate coverage to people dropped from the program in recent months and to end additional terminations until adequate information is provided.

Also, the judge will hear arguments about certifying the case as a class action, according to a notice issued last week.

Attorneys for Medicaid beneficiaries filed the lawsuit in August amid a process that the state started this spring to determine whether more than 5 million people enrolled in Medicaid remained eligible for benefits.

The process was a result of the end of a federal COVID-19 public health emergency.

An Oct. 6 filing by attorneys for the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration and the Florida Department of Children and Families disputed that the state had violated beneficiaries’ rights and said the judge should deny the plaintiffs’ requests for an injunction and certification as a class action.

The federal government declared a public health emergency in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Medicaid is jointly funded by the federal and state governments.

As part of the emergency, Washington agreed to pick up more of the tab for the program.

But in exchange for the extra money, states had to agree that they wouldn’t drop people from the Medicaid rolls during the emergency.

Florida’s program grew from about 3.8 million beneficiaries in January 2020 to nearly 5.8 million in April of this year, at least in part because people who might not otherwise be eligible for coverage could not be dropped.

With the end of the emergency, the state began what is known as the “redetermination” process.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Rick Scott
Rick Scott endorses Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis

Sen. Scott endorsed former President Donald Trump in the Republican...

education classes teacher school
School voucher expansion bills set for Florida special session

The Florida House and Senate released proposals that could lead...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Thurs., November 2, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Palestinian refugee camp bombed again Fierce fighting between Israeli forces...

Ron DeSantis
Will debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom help the presidential campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis?

Gov. Ron DeSantis envisions a debate this month with California...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Join us at Skipper’s Smokehouse November 4th as we present a tribute to The Rolling Stones’ greatest hits and the entire “Some Girls” album in celebration of Mick Jagger turning 80! 🎸🎂Rock the house with your Best Jagger impersonation! You don’t want to miss this show! CLICK FOR TICKETS==> https://fb.me/e/S2Xrhe5F #Events #wmnf #community #TheRollingStones #SomeGirls #MickJagger #80thBirthday #Tribute #SkippersSmokehouse #BestJaggerImpersonation Come explore WMNF's eclectic mix of music, news & community programming at our Open House Nov 5th! Hear from our passionate team, indulge in delicious food & discover why we ❤️ what we do! #WMNF #OpenHouse #DiscoverWMNF 🎶🎙️🗣️🎉 RSVP VIA COMMUNITY EVENTS IN LINKTREE! https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #JazzInTheNight #BobSeymour #MichaelRoss #Giraffe #NewReleases #HalloweenJazz"> Tune in to #MoBluesMonday tonight! Host Bobbie Dusenberry is sitting in with an awesome show lined up: Albert Cummings, Alex Lopez Music, Paul & Nick Moss, Danielle Nicole 🎸🎙️🎶 Get an update on our beloved Larry & his blues! 💙 6-9pm on WMNF Community Radio! 🎧 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #BluesMonday #BluesLovers #MusicMonday 🎉 Tune in to @poetryiswmnf this Sunday at 7pm to hear from legendary spoken word group The Last Poets and more! 🗣 Join us for an inspiring night of words with Abiodun Oyewole of the iconic group. 💯 Don't miss it! CLICK TO LISTEN==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #SpokenWord #Poetry