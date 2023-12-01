Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Hearing set in the Students for Justice in Palestine lawsuit against Florida

Posted on by Staff
Share
Free Palestine
Palestine solidarity protest in Tampa 15 May 2021. By Blannie Whelan/WMNF News.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

A federal judge has scheduled a hearing Jan. 26 in a lawsuit filed by the group Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Florida after state university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues issued an order targeting such organizations.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker will hear arguments in Tallahassee about the group’s request for a preliminary injunction to block Rodrigues’ order.

The lawsuit, filed Nov. 16, contends the order violated First Amendment rights.

Rodrigues on Oct. 24 issued a memo to university presidents ordering the deactivation of student groups that are chapters of the National Students for Justice in Palestine.

He alleged that actions of the national group violated a state anti-terrorism law.

But the lawsuit characterized Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Florida as having a “loose and informal affiliation” with the national group.

It said Rodrigues’ order “advances unsubstantiated claims” about Students for Justice in Palestine chapters in Florida.

The order and the lawsuit came as the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has spurred fierce debates on college campuses across the country.

Florida leaders have taken numerous steps to show support for Israel since Hamas launched an attack Oct. 7 that escalated the war.

In his directive to university presidents, Rodrigues said the National Students for Justice in Palestine released a “toolkit” that referred to Hamas’ initial attack on Israel as “the resistance” and said Palestinian students “in exile” are part of the movement.

In the order, Rodrigues cited a Florida law that prohibits providing materials in support of a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Jason Shawwa’s Glimpse into Gaza’s Reality: Unfiltered Stories from Life Under Israeli Occupation and the Fragile Ceasefire

This week, we delved deep into the heart of Gaza...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Fri., December 1, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida GOP chair is subject of rape investigation The chair...

Monique Worrell
Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Monique Worrell is challenged on due process and First Amendment grounds

The Southern Poverty Law Center case contends DeSantis' suspension of...

Women's March
Advocates have 620,000 signatures in their bid to add a ballot question on abortion protections to Florida’s ballot

Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to ensure abortion rights...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Today on LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE: The Soulful Sounds of ARI CHI! Catch her today on Live Music Showcase at 2 pm & tomorrow at Cage Brewing for UKE IT OUT! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #wmnf #Music #communityradio #livemusicshowcase #livemusic #artist #AriChi #Musician #UKEitOUT #SoulfulSounds Our Review of the Month series continues! 💕 Your love and support fuels our success! Thank you! 🙌 CLICK TO LISTEN==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #ReviewOfTheMonth #LoveAndGratitude #wmnf #Communityradio #communityradio #Music #wmnf Who has their tickets to this Year's UKE IT OUT festival at Cage Brewing? One of the artists in our lineup was featured on Great Day Live Tampa to talk about playing, community outreach, and the upcoming event! Watch Link available on our FB page, and tickets are available on the events link in Linktree! #Events #community #wmnf #Channel10 #UKEITOUT #UKEvents #CommunityOutreach #UpcomingEvent #LiveMusic 🌟 Embrace the spirit of Giving Tuesday! 🤝 Your generosity shapes a brighter future. Join the movement, make a difference. Every donation, big or small, transforms lives. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE 🌍 #GivingTuesday #GiveForGood The First Call Black Friday – Day After Turkey Day Show was fire! Check out these amazing photos captured by our Talented New friend @Blackjack_benni13 for his awesome captures at the show! If you missed this one be sure to mark your calendars for the next!