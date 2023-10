Host Walter L. Smith II talks with Nasir Fanning, writer and Producer of the play "To Hell and Back" and Debbie Presley, lead actress.

The Forum gives an update on aid to Gaza amid Israeli airstrikes. Palestinians sheltering in U.N.-run schools and tent camps are running low on food and drinking dirty water. A power blackout has crippled water and sanitation systems.

Also, the writer and an actress in the play “To Hell And Back” about a comatose patient undergoing a spiritual transformation, visits the Forum.

Finally, an update on the latest in the Environmental Justice Summit series.