Hillsborough consolidates its public COVID-19 testing, vaccination, booster and antibody therapy to one site in West Tampa

Share this:

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

Hillsborough County says it is consolidating its public COVID-19 testing, vaccination, boosters and antibody therapy treatment into one site in West Tampa beginning Saturday, November 27.

West Tampa Community Resource Center

In a press release Tuesday, Hillsborough says that the location will be the West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607. It will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

The center will “offer COVID-19 testing, adult and Pfizer pediatric vaccinations, Pfizer booster shots for those who are eligible, and antibody therapy treatment. Appointments are not required. It will be the only COVID-19 public site supported by Hillsborough County.

“COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, Pfizer pediatric vaccines, booster shots, and antibody therapy treatment are free at the West Tampa Community Resource Center site. Proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the visit. People without medical insurance will still be tested, vaccinated, or receive antibody therapy treatment for free.

How to get COVID-19 services in Hillsborough

“Children ages 5 to 11 who are accompanied by their parent or legal guardian can receive the COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccine at the site. The child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to verbally confirm the child’s age.

“Residents that would like to make an appointment are encouraged to visit patientportalfl.com or call (844) 770-8548 for assistance.

“Visit HCFLGov.net/COVID19 or Vaccines.gov to locate pharmacies and other sites offering COVID-19 vaccinations.”