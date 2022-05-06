Hillsborough coronavirus percent positivity increased for the seventh week in a row

Share this:

The percentage of tests coming back positive for coronavirus has increased in Hillsborough County for the seventh week in a row. It has also risen steadily in Pinellas since mid-March.

According to Hillsborough County’s online COVID-19 dashboard, the positivity rate was 7% for the week that ended Tuesday.

The positivity rate in Pinellas was 8.2% for the week ending Monday, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker.

COVID-19 data for Tampa Bay area counties

Here are the coronavirus positivity rates in other counties through Monday according to the CDC:

Sarasota, 13.3%

Manatee, 11.6%

Polk, 7%

Pasco, 8.4%

Hernando, 8.4%

While the CDC considers COVID-19 Community Levels to be low in counties like Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee, Pasco and Hernando, it’s a different story in counties just to the south. In Sarasota, Charlotte and Desoto Counties, COVID-19 community levels are considered medium by the CDC.

Pinellas removes its COVID-19 online dashboard

Pinellas County has stopped publishing its COVID-19 data on the web.

Senior Public Relations Coordinator Tony Fabrizio told WMNF in an email, “We removed the dashboard some time ago because the COVID numbers have remained consistently low for a period of time. The County will continue to monitor the situation and respond as needed.”

But the Pinellas COVID-19 dashboard was still online as of last Friday and it included data through April 21.