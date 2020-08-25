Hillsborough County approaches 100,000th test for coronavirus

Share this:

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

The Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center announced in a press release Tuesday that the county is expected to pass the mark of 100,000 tests for coronavirus this week.

According to the state’s official COVID-19 dashboard, 35,802 Hillsborough residents have tested positive, resulting in 1,618 hospitalizations and 534 deaths during the five-plus months of the pandemic.

More information about how and where to get tested is in the full press release from the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center, below:

Hillsborough County COVID-19 Testing Operation Approaches Significant Milestone

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update No. 210

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Aug. 24, 2020) – Later this week, the milestone 100,000th COVID-19 coronavirus test is expected to be taken at one of the nine County-run or State-run public testing sites in Hillsborough. All of the test sites are free for Hillsborough residents and have capacity for more appointments.

This milestone comes five months after Hillsborough County stood up a COVID-19 test site March 25 in the parking lot of Raymond James Stadium and began offering free tests to Hillsborough residents. Since then, Hillsborough has expanded testing to nine sites across the county from Town N Country to Wimauma.

Hillsborough residents can get tested close to home six days a week. Every day but Sunday, residents have access to a free test a short drive – or sometimes even a short walk – from their home. There are at least three test sites available each day, and some days there are as many as six or seven.

Residents can make an appointment for a test by going to HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting. To make an appointment by phone, call (888) 513-6321 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents can choose which test site they want to use or which day they want to get tested, and then make an appointment at the closest site at their earliest convenience.

For residents who are homebound or who do not have reliable access to transportation, Hillsborough County also offers in-home testing by calling (888) 513-6321 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free COVID-19 Public Testing Sites in Hillsborough County

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

Tampa Family Health Centers, 12085 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa

Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

University of South Florida, 3515 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center

Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 S.R. 674, Wimauma

COVID-19 coronavirus public testing has been a collaboration among Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, the University of South Florida, and medical groups in the region, including BayCare, Tampa General Hospital, AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare – West Florida Division, Tampa Family Health Centers, Inc., the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay/Transcare, and Suncoast Community Health Centers, Inc. Locations for some test sites have been offered by Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sun City Center and Enterprising Latinas in Wimauma.

What to Bring:

Personal vehicles MUST BE under the maximum height of 8 feet.

Limit vehicle passengers to those getting a test.

Have a photo ID with name and date of birth for all people being tested (can be driver’s license, state-issued ID, or passport).

Bring the CORRECT confirmation code provided when you made the appointment.

This can be a printed copy of the testing confirmation email, a screenshot of the confirmation number, or the code may be provided verbally. A printed code or screenshot on the phone helps the process but is not required.

You will be required to provide the following information:

o Full name

o Current address (where you are staying)

o Best phone number to reach you in order to receive test results

What to Expect:

Testing sites are staffed by health care professionals in medical protective gear who are trained to test for COVID-19 coronavirus. Directional signage and law enforcement will help people through the testing site in an orderly fashion.

You will be greeted by a health care provider in personal protective gear who will give you instructions.

A minimally invasive test will be administered.

Test results are not immediate. Most people will receive results within 10 days. After taking the test, you will be given information on how to access your results and what to do while you await them.

Please be patient – calling back to check on your results will not expedite the process.

People who are experiencing a medical emergency should dial 9-1-1 immediately.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the county, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system.

Additionally, you can follow Hillsborough County on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor for updates. For general County information, call (813) 272-5900, the County’s main information line.