Students at Rampello Magnet School Embrace Solar Eclipse Learning Experience

Posted on by Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
Listen:

In Monday’s solar eclipse, students at Rampello Downtown Partnership K-8 Magnet School delved into hands-on STEM learning, fully immersed in this rare celestial event. With safety as a priority, both students and staff were provided with safety glasses and informational materials, ensuring a secure and enriching educational experience.

As the eclipse unfolded, excitement filled the air, captivating students and staff. Eyes turned upward, eagerly awaiting the breathtaking sight. Reflecting on their experience, students Malani Saunders and Reilly Hogandurkee shared their observations. Malani remarked, “I just saw the half of the solar eclipse and it looks pretty cool. Looks like the moon basically,” while Hogandurkee added, “Um, it was cool. It was like it wasn’t fully there. But like it was almost there. Cool and I can like see the moon.”

Even elementary student Ryder was awe-struck, expressing, “I thought when I was going to put the glasses on I could see I could see heaven. I also saw the moon, but then in the sky, there were stars shining in my glasses.”

Ryder’s enthusiasm underscores the captivating atmosphere generated by the solar eclipse. This educational event was made possible through the generous sponsorship of The Tampa Bay Sun FC, highlighting the community’s commitment to supporting enriching learning experiences.

