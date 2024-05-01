Florida is now LAST in the nation in teacher pay, according to a recent survey reported by the National Education Association! We discussed that, the State’s pre-emption of the allocation of state education funding, the Hillsborough County Community Investment Tax education allocation to capital improvements, the need for the November referendum on the ballot to raise teacher pay by increasing the millage property taxes, the drop in Florida Bright Futures scholarship awards, book bans, and much more with Jessica Vaughn, Hillsborough School Board member from District 3, North and New Tampa. Listen to the entire show here, on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
Local Education News with Jessica Vaughn
You may also like
Ways to listen
WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.
Ways to support
WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.