Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Hillsborough School Board candidates talk book bans, funding, and more

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Hillsborough County School Board District 1 & 3 Candidates at The Cuban Club // Chris Young 2/16/24

Listen:

 

Candidates for the Hillsborough County School Board race spoke in Ybor City Friday during a political forum.

Julie Magill is challenging incumbent Nadia Combs for District 1. Angela Pimento Fullwood is challenging incumbent Jessica Vaughn for District 3. Bonnie Lambert is also running for District 3, but did not come to the forum.

They were asked about various topics regarding education at the nonpartisan political forum Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

Vaughn spoke about obstacles facing public education.

“The biggest challenge that we’re going to be facing is the total attack on traditional public education. Defunding it, culture wars that are driving our teachers out of the classroom, the fact that we cannot pay a livable wage, and that we’re losing teachers to other counties that can offer things.”

Another key topic was book bans. Julie Magill justified bans, saying she’s seen graphic pornography in some banned books.

“I do not support having any of these banned books in a school that contain pornography. I am not talking about banning the Bible, or classic literature, I am simply talking about straight-up pornography that does not belong in any school classroom.”

Nadia Combs countered Magill.

“And let’s just be clear: no one wants pornography in our classrooms. We don’t have pornography in our classrooms.”

Another topic on the table was the Florida Legislature’s state preemptions of local law.  Angela Pimento Fullwood believes that the legislature may have reached too far.

“Legislation should create the laws, and allow for school boards to take what the laws are, and create policies and procedures that best fit the county in which they serve, which they know, which they understand, and which we love.”

The elections are scheduled for August 20th.

 

 

Tags
,

You may also like

Cool weather FPREN
A cool and damp weekend is in store for the Tampa Bay area

A cold front is set to impact the state over...

The Hip Abduction at Gasparilla Music Festival 2021 | David Rañon WMNF
WMNF Simulcasts GMF Sunday February 18th

Brace yourselves for an event that sets your soul on...

cash money U.S. currency overdraft fees
Municipalities and elected officials file lawsuits over a new Florida law that requires details about their personal finances

The lawsuits say the disclosure requirement violates privacy rights under...

St. Pete cityscape
St Petersburg is conducting a “Pulse Check” Survey

City of St Petersburg is conducting an online community survey....

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: 🎵 Dawson Hollow 🎵 Tune in at 2 pm for an awesome interview and great music as they prep for their upcoming show at #GMF Watch live on FB, YouTube, or 88.5 on the radio dial! #Music #wmnf #communityradio 🌷 Get ready, because the WMNF Spring Fund Drive is just around the corner! 🎉 We've got some fantastic shows lined up, and have a special reveal in store: a T-shirt designed by the incredibly talented local artist, Doug Wright! 🎨 But none of this would be possible without YOU, our amazing listeners. ❤️ Your support means the world to us, and together, we're building something truly special here at WMNF. 🌳 Let's continue to grow our WMNF family and keep spreading the love for independent, community-powered radio! 📻 #WMNFSpringDrive #SupportLocalArtists #GratefulListeners #Wmnf 🎶 INTERVIEW SERIES ALERT! 🎤 We've got some amazing interviews coming your way with artists from the #GasparillaMusicFest lineup! Get ready to hear all about their music and more 🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio #ArtistInterviews ➡️ CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE ⬅️ Shelby Sol on LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE Friday, February 9th at 2pm Fil Pate Musics on WMNF's SATURDAY BLUEGRASS, Sat February 10th at 9am Pusha Preme on WMNF's WAVES OF THE BAY Sat February 10th at 10pm JudyAnne Jackson on WMNF's ACOUSTIC PEACE CLUB, Sun February 11th at 1:15pm It's time for a #Throwback that never goes out of style! DJ CenFlo wearing the shirt we all want! Catch him every week on Saturday Night Shutdown! CLICK LINKTREE TO LISTEN Saturday 8-10pm! #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday 🌴🎉🎶 Tune in to IT'S THE MUSIC with Harrison Nash as we honor Bob Marley's birthday today from 1-3pm! 🎶❤️ Feel the One Love vibes and groove to the timeless rhythms of the legend himself, as we celebrate unity through music. CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #BobMarley #ReggaeBirthday #WMNFCommunityRadio 🎸🎤📻 📸 Photo by Bill Fairs on Unsplash
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival