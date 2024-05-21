Hillsborough state attorney candidates Suzy Lopez, Andrew Warren and Elizabeth Martinez Strauss square off

From left: Hillsborough County State Attorney Candidates Suzy Lopez (R), Elizabeth Martinez Strauss (D), Andrew Warren (D), Public Defender candidates Lisa Baker McLean (D), Rocky Brancato (D) at Tiger Bay Club // Chris Young 5/17/24

The three candidates for the Hillsborough County state attorney position met for a heated discussion on Friday during the Tampa Tiger Bay Club political forum in Ybor City.

Suspended Hillsborough County state attorney, Democrat Andrew Warren, current state attorney, Republican Suzy Lopez, and Democrat Elizabeth Martinez Strauss faced off with a large crowd on hand.

In between attacks on one another, the candidates talked about topics including gun violence and crime.

Also at the same forum on Friday were the two candidates for Hillsborough public defender: Lisa McLean and Rocky Brancato. Both are Democrats.

Listen to the full show here: