International Holocaust Remembrance Day is January 27th, the date the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp was liberated. MidPoint’s guest today was Michael Igel, the Board Chairman of the Florida Holocaust Museum and Chair of the Florida Dept. Of Education’s Task Force on Holocaust Education. He discussed his family’s own Holocaust experiences, the importance of Holocaust remembrance, adapting Holocaust education as survivors pass on, Holocaust education in the age of “Stop Woke” laws, the rise of anti-Semitism, and much more.

You can visit the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg and engage with its extraordinary Dimensions in Testimony exhibit from the USC Shoah Foundation. The exhibit combines artificial intelligence and ultra-high definition filming to permit a conversational dialogue between Holocaust survivors and audiences. The Florida Holocaust Museum is one of only a dozen museums worldwide to house this unique exhibition.

You can listen to the show here, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.