Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

How the Tampa fire chief called the cops on a reporter seeking a public record

Posted on by Tom Scherberger
Share
Tampa Bay Times reporter Justin Garcia
Tampa Bay Times reporter Justin Garcia

Tampa Bay Times reporter Justin Garcia appeared on the Tuesday Cafe with Sean March 12 to discuss how the Tampa fire chief called the police when he requested the personnel records of a firefighter who was dismissed after being accused of lying.

Garcia had requested the file in person at the Tampa Fire Department headquarters downtown. He had requested the document through an online portal but thought it would be quicker to get the documents in person, he said.

But the personnel chief refused, insisting that the document could be obtained only through the electronic portal. When Garcia persisted, explaining that state law doesn’t require the use of an electronic portal, Fire Chief Barbara Tripp called the police.

“When Tripp told dispatchers to summon the police,” wrote Tampa Bay Times Executive Editor Mark Katches, “she also used the word “argumentative,” according to an audio recording of the phone call that we obtained. She didn’t mention that Justin was a reporter but an “individual” who was being “unruly towards personnel.”

Katches laid out the disturbing incident in a column over the weekend. “Think about the alarming message the episode sends to all Tampa Bay area journalists when asking too many questions can lead to this,” Katches wrote. Garcia left the building before police arrived.

While it’s rare that cops are called on reporters for seeking public records, it’s not unprecedented, Barbara Petersen, executive director of the Florida Center for Government Accountability who has been a public records advocate for decades, told substitute host Tom Scherberger. She recalls an incident in Daytona Beach in which a reporter was followed by an undercover cop after she requested public records a local government official didn’t want released.

The incident involving Garcia is being recounted during the annual Sunshine Week, a national observance intended to highlight the importance of keeping public records public.

The Florida Society of Newspaper Editors started Sunshine Week more than 20 years ago in response to Florida legislators creating scores of new exemptions to the state’s public records law. This year, Peterson said, 18 new exemptions were passed by the Legislature.

In Garcia’s case, he got the records he was seeking about 90 minutes after his encounter at the Fire Department when the city’s communications director intervened. Nothing had been redacted. You can read the resulting story here.

You can to the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags
,

You may also like

Florida highway
Permit for I-95 interchange gets go-ahead

After a law judge recommended denying a permit for a...

Hurricane Idalia
National Flood Insurance Program has paid out $364 million for Hurricane Idalia claims

The National Flood Insurance Program has paid out $364 million...

school classroom
Florida will develop an oversight rule for charter schools

The Florida Department of Education is preparing to develop a...

Allergies, COVID-19, and Listener Questions Unpacked with Dr. Fred Harvey

Vaccine therapy and inflammation concerns have recently come into the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The The Dollyrots are no stranger to success. The band has hit the billboard heat seekers & independent albums charts. Multiple times they’ve been featured in movies and TV shows and they shared stages with some of punk and rock's biggest names! Their 2004 debut was released by legendary punk label Lookout, while the next two came out through Joan Jet's, Blackheart records. Long a staple in rotation on SiriusXM’s little Stephens underground garage the bands, consistent output, perked up the ears of wicked Cool founder Steve Van Zandt who says their songwriting has reached a consistent level of greatness! Rock out to the Dollyrots at this year's Tropical Heatwave on May 4th! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #thw24 #wmnfevents 🎶🎵 MUSIC LOVERS UNITE! 🙌🏼 Don't miss the EPIC WMNF Record & CD Sale on March 23rd! 💿🎶 From 11am-4pm, indulge in a HUGE selection of CDs, LPs, and more at bargain prices! 💸 Come join the fun at 88.5FM Studios! 🎉 #WMNFRecordSale #VinylLove 🎧🎶 CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/Record-CDSaleDay Say she she, the soulful, female led group stand rocksolid on their disco-delic duty with their boundary breaking sophomore album released September 29 on Coline/karma chief records. The strong voices of Piya Malik (El michael’s affair Chicago, Batman) Sabrina Mileo Cunningham & Nya Gazelle Brown Front the band. Following the NYC siren song, the trio was pulled from their respective cities. Piya from London, Nya from DC, & Sabrina from NYC to Manhattans’s downtown dance floors through the lower east side floorboards, & up to the rooftops of Harlem, where their friendship was formed on one momentous kismet evening. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Livemusic #wmnfevents #thw24 The Spring Fund Drive was amazing because of YOU! Although we are close we still need help getting to our goal! Together, We Make Things Happen! #wmnf #funddrive #donate CLICK TO GIVE==> https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFSPRINGDRIVE The WMNF INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY Celebration continues! Why confine your celebration to just one day? Join us on March 9th as Words & Music hosted by Marcie Finkelstein, goes the extra mile, extending our festivities by an additional two hours, from 10:00 AM to Noon. CLICK FOR INFO ==> https://link.wmnf.org/IntlWomensDay #wmnf #internationalwomensday #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
In the Groove
Player position: