How to dispose of your Christmas Tree

If you’re looking to get rid of your live Christmas tree, here is how you can determined by the county that you live in.

Hillsborough County

There are Yard Waste Processing Facilities that you can drop it off at. You are required to have a photo I.D. and your current property tax bill. The facilities are open from 7:30 am until 5:00 pm. The locations are:

13001 U.S. 41 located in Gibsonton

8001 W. Linebaugh Ave in Tampa

You can also place your Christmas tree on the curb, make sure to remove all decorations, lights, and tinsel and cut the tree trunk, limbs, and branches into sections. The tree would be collected on your regular yard waste collection day.

St. Petersburg

There is a city-wide collection event starting on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Make sure all the lights, ornaments, garlands, and tree stands are removed. Place the tree out for collection in the same location where your trash is usually collected before 7 am on January 6, 2024. Do not place the tree inside trash or recycling containers.

Residents are also able to drop off their tree at one of the City’s brush sites. The Brush cites are open from 9 am until 5:30 pm. Residents should bring a photo ID and water bill for proof of residency. If you choose this option, the Christmas tree will be recycled into mulch. The locations are listed below:

1000 62nd Ave. NE

7750 26th Ave. N

2500 26th Ave. S

4015 Dr. Martin Luther King St. S

2453 20th Ave. N

Pinellas County

Pinellas County has drop off locations. The trees are accepted at $3.00 per load for up to 5 Christmas trees per load. The trees will be turned into mulch. The locations are listed below:

3905 114 th Avenue north in St Pete

Avenue north in St Pete 1755 20 th Avenue southeast in Largo

Avenue southeast in Largo 1602 10th S in Safety Harbor

For more information use the Where Does It Go? Search Tool located on the Pinellas County website.

Polk County

You can place the tree curbside along with the rest of your yard waste on collection day. Make sure that all decorations are removed first before putting it on the curb.

Another option is recycling your tree, you can turn it into mulch, place it in the backyard so it gives birds a new place to rest or you can even feed the fish. Submerge the tree in the water if you have a pond located on your property, once submerged it can provide shelter for smaller insects, snails, etc.

Manatee County

Live Christmas trees can be set out at the curb on your yard waste collection day. Trees should be no longer than four feet in length. Make sure all your ornaments, lights, and tree stands are removed first. Artificial trees are going to be collected with your regular garbage since they are not recyclable.

Sarasota County

Put your Christmas tree in a paper lawn and leaf bag or in a 45 gallon or smaller container. Place it at the curb by 7 am on your regular yard waste collection day. Make sure all lights, tinsel, decorations and tree stands are removed before putting it on the curb.