Here’s how to get four free at-home COVID testing kits

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources
The USPS has an online order form for anyone to receive four at-home COVID-19 test kits shipped to your home for free.
According to the website:
Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of 4 free at-home tests from USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:
Limit of one order per residential address
One order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
Orders will ship free starting in late January
The USPS website, https://special.usps.com/testkits, says it will “only send one set of 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests to valid residential addresses.”