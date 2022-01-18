Here’s how to get four free at-home COVID testing kits

by and filed under COVID19, News and Public Affairs.

coronavirus testing

The USPS has an online order form for anyone to receive four at-home COVID-19 test kits shipped to your home for free.

According to the website:

Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of 4 free at-home tests from USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:

Limit of one order per residential address

One order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

Orders will ship free starting in late January

The USPS website, https://special.usps.com/testkits, says it will “only send one set of 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests to valid residential addresses.”