Hurricane Idalia may not directly hit Tampa Bay but deadly storm surge, wind and rain are expected

Idalila formed into a hurricane this morning and is expected to make landfall along Florida’s Big Bend north of the Tampa Bay area tomorrow as a Category 3 major hurricane.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 5:00 a.m. forecast track, Idalia is expected to be due west of Pinellas County as a Category 2 hurricane at 2 tomorrow morning.

The Tampa Bay area is under a hurricane warning and a storm surge warning – a surge of 4 to 7 feet is anticipated.

Coastal Tampa Bay area counties have issued mandatory evacuation orders for Zone A.

Find your evacuation zone here.

Expect heavy rain over the next two days and the chance of tornadoes.

Hurricane Idalia is northwest of Cuba with sustained wind gusts up to 80 miles an hour, as of the 5:00 a.m. ET forecast on 29 August 2023.

Meteorologist on WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe to talk about Hurricane Idalia

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) meteorologist Megan Borowski will join Tuesday Cafe for a live update at 10:45 a.m. on 29 August 2023 to talk about Hurricane Idalia.

