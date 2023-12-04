Donate Now!
Boost your immunity and defend against infections and diseases with Dr. Fred Harvey

Posted on by Joshua Beadle
In this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast, we delve into the insightful world of Dr. Fred Harvey’s health advice, focusing on immunity, disease management, and lifestyle factors. Dr. Harvey, a seasoned health expert, emphasizes the critical role of a robust immune system in warding off infections and diseases, including SARS-CoV-2. He believes in the equal effectiveness of natural and vaccine-induced immunity and underscores the importance of lifestyle factors such as exercise, sleep, and good nutrition in boosting immunity. His perspective is shaped by his extensive experience and research in his field. Join us on this enlightening journey with Dr. Fred Harvey as we explore the intricate connections between our lifestyle choices and our health.

 

 

(00:03:16) Stronger Immunity Through Lifestyle and Obesity

(00:06:44) Obesity’s Impact on COVID-19 Severity

(00:08:33) Cholesterol absorption and egg consumption

(00:17:56) Scent molecules and COVID transmission mechanisms

(00:24:44) Personalized Nutritional Strategies for Crohn’s Disease

(00:31:12) Personal Perspectives on Blood Donations and Transfusions

(00:36:26) Improving Sickle Cell Symptoms through Oxygenation

(00:49:03) Inflammatory eye conditions and blood sugar management

