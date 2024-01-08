Donate Now!
Improving Health Span Through Lifestyle Changes and Personalized Treatment

In the realm of health and wellness, the concept of improving health span through lifestyle changes and personalized treatment is gaining significant attention. Dr. Fred Harvey, a renowned health expert, recently shed light on this topic in an episode of the Healthy Steps radio show. Dr. Harvey’s perspective, shaped by his extensive experience in the field, emphasizes the importance of individuals taking control of their own health. He believes that by adopting simple lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, a plant-based diet, prioritizing sleep, managing chronic conditions, fostering relationships, and cultivating a positive mindset, individuals can significantly improve their health span. He also advocates for personalized treatment options that address the root causes of health issues rather than merely managing symptoms. Join us for this enlightening episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast with Dr. Fred Harvey, as we delve deeper into the concept of improving health span through lifestyle changes and personalized treatment.

 

 

(00:01:47) Bridging the Disability Gap: Healthful Living

(00:03:23) The Longevity Secrets of Blue Zones

(00:07:03) Prioritize Health Span and Meaningful Relationships

(00:11:24) Autoimmune Joint Destruction: Understanding Rheumatoid Arthritis

(00:19:49) The Impact of Nightshade Vegetables on Rheumatoid Arthritis

(00:29:48) Sugar tolerance spectrum and insulin signaling

(00:34:42) COVID-19 vaccine and potential cardiac complications

