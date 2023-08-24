It’s the HEAT and the Humidity!

Share this:

Meteorologist Andy Johnson formerly of WTVT TV Channel 13, and occupational health expert Tom Bernard of USF College of Public Health, joined MidPoint on Wednesday, August 23d to talk about the weather, extreme heat events, and heat stress in Florida. Why is it so damn HOT and when will it end? Should we name extreme heat events like hurricanes to better alert the public? Should workers be legally guaranteed heat and water breaks? Should tenants be guaranteed working A/C in Florida? Are public cooling centers worthwhile if people can not get to them on public transportation? We put our experts in the hot seat to keep us informed.

You can listen to the show in its entirety on-demand here, or on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF podcast wherever you get your podcasts.