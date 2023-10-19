Jason Pizzo says he’s not running for governor; plus a Manatee County park is named after Ron DeSantis

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF.

By Ryan Dailey and Jim Turner ©2023 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Sen. Jason Pizzo says a tour of state colleges that he launched this week shouldn’t be taken as a sign he’s gearing up for a gubernatorial run.

The Hollywood Democrat started his “Campus Conversations” tour Tuesday at Florida State University and is expected to visit a dozen schools to hold town hall-style forums with students.

In a classroom in FSU’s Bellamy Building, Pizzo discussed with students legislation they’d like to see passed, laws they want to see changed and how to engage with elected officials.

Pizzo acknowledged the tour is part of larger efforts by his office to reach younger people.

“Our constituent outreach is a lot different — whether it’s unemployment, COVID-related stuff, we just sort of roll up our sleeves and get it done. This is not a part-time Legislature for us,” Pizzo said.

“This tour is literally to listen,” Pizzo added. “This demographic, this age group, especially 18 all the way up to 29, are understandably apathetic about engaging and participating. Because they really just don’t see the value in it. Of course, at the same time, they suffer from a lot of decisions we (lawmakers) make, on both sides.”

A report published Monday on The Floridian political site suggested Pizzo’s college tour was about “making strategic moves around the state” to position himself for a 2026 gubernatorial run.

Pizzo, who is slated to become Senate Democratic leader after the 2024 elections, tried to throw water on the suggestion about preparing for a gubernatorial bid.

“It’s flattering that someone writes an article like that,” Pizzo said. “But I’m the first person to tell you, if there’s somebody better or who would work harder, I’m happy to support them. But that’s not what this is about.”

IF YOU NAME IT, HE WILL COME

Gov. Ron DeSantis took the First Family to Manatee County on Wednesday to attend the opening of a park named after him.

“I appreciate what our local governments are doing well. And I also know when they’re not doing as well, and I will say that in this part of the state we’ve had some great partners to move the state forward,” DeSantis said in remarks that also touched on education, the economy, keeping Florida open during the COVID-19 pandemic, taxes, the press and the state’s efforts to get people out of Israel.

The park name, approved by the county commission in a 4-3 vote last year, was the result of a contest that initially drew a variety of suggestions, including Joan of Park and South Park of Manatee, before local Republican Party members put forward the governor’s name.

With the new name — Governor Ron DeSantis Park — came nearly $3 million in upgrades that include two dog parks, pickleball courts and a fitness trail.

CZAR NO MORE

Larry Keefe, who served as the DeSantis administration’s public safety “czar,” has jumped to DeSantis’ presidential campaign.

Keefe, a former U.S. attorney appointed by then-President Donald Trump, quietly submitted his resignation from the state post on Sept. 11.

Keefe is best known for helping coordinate a pair of migrant flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in 2022. He also started an “ad hoc” inquiry into state attorneys, resulting in the suspension of twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

DOING BUSINESS IN JAPAN

Select Florida, which is taking over international business efforts from Enterprise Florida, went to Japan last week with a contingent headed by Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

Promoted as a business development and cultural exchange mission, the trip included a workshop hosted by Select Florida called “Doing Business in Florida.”

In addition to being the state’s chief election officer, Byrd is Florida’s state protocol officer and the chief arts and culture officer, according to the Department of State website.

Last spring, lawmakers passed a measure to shift most of the responsibilities of Enterprise Florida to the Florida Department of Commerce, with Select Florida heading international business efforts.

LOBBYING CENTRAL

Hayward House, billed to have a “chic bistro concept,” will replace the closed Andrew’s Downtown restaurant at a prime corner for lobbyists and politicians near the Capitol.

A news release promised that “the menu selection will be anything but old.”

Andrew’s featured menu items such as: Rep. Paul Renner’s Bradley’s Sausage Gyro; Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez Pastrami Miami Dip; Graham’s Burger; Gov. Askew’s Turkey or Pastrami ‘Reubin;’ U.S. Sen. Marco Cubio Sandwich; and Sen. Book’s OMG BLT.

Ashley Chaney, the owner of Hayward House, is married to lobbyist Chris Chaney, who is with The Advocacy Partners firm.

SOCIAL MEDIA POST OF THE WEEK

“Congratulations to @Sen_Albritton on your designation as the next Senate President today. You are a valued legislative partner, and I look forward to working alongside you to deliver results on behalf of the people of Florida.” — House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez (@Daniel_PerezFL), R-Miami.