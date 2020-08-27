Judge’s order against Florida’s mandate to reopen schools is back in effect

Share this:

On Thursday a judge lifted its stay on his ruling against Florida’s order for schools to open to in-person instruction this month.

On its Facebook page, the Florida Education Association says this means that local school districts can make reopening decisions based upon safety considerations, not on mandates from the governor.

The judge said that students and school staff are in danger of “irreparable injury” if his order doesn’t go into effect.

The state still intends to continue to appeal the judge’s decisions.

Many local school districts have already started in-person instruction. Hillsborough began with online-only instruction but plans to open to optional in-person instruction for students on Monday.

Here is a link to the judge’s Thursday ruling.

