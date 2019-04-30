Kathy Castor expects her Paris climate agreement bill to pass this week

Share this:

In 2017 President Donald Trump said he was going to pull the United States out of a global agreement to try to control climate change; but a member of Congress from Tampa expects a vote this week on her bill to require the U.S. to adhere to the Paris climate agreement.

WMNF spoke with Democrat Kathy Castor, who is Chair of the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

“My bill, H.R. 9 – Climate Action Now, will be heard, debated and voted on in the House of Representatives. That says that America’s going to keep its commitment that we made under the Paris climate agreement. Where all countries across the world – including China and India – came together and said, ‘we’ve got to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.’ President Trump has said, ‘No. America’s not going to keep a commitment. We’re going to cut and run.’ “My bill would say, ‘No we’re not. We’re going to stay and we’re going to keep our commitment.’ And in doing so, unleash American ingenuity to create jobs in the clean energy economy and tackle the rising cost of climate change.”

Listen:

The bill is opposed by some libertarian and business groups like the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

Here’s information on the Climate Action Now Act via Congress.gov:

“This bill requires the President to develop and update annually a plan for the United States to meet its nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement on climate change. Specifically, the plan must describe steps to (1) cut greenhouse gas emissions by 26%-28% below 2005 levels by 2025, and (2) confirm that other parties to the agreement with major economies are fulfilling their announced contributions.

“In addition, the bill prohibits federal funds from being used to withdraw from the agreement.”