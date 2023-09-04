Labor Day Celebration of Unions and Workers

Share this:

The President is in Philadelphia celebrating unions and applauded U.S. workers for building the economy. Today we discuss unions, the violent beginnings of Labor Day following a strike by Pullman Railroad workers, the strike option as the United Auto Workers contemplate launching a strike if talks with the Big 3 automakers fall apart, Union busting bills in Florida and the voter-approved ballot initiative in 2020 to raise the minimum wage to $15 statewide by 2026.

note: Florida ranks 30th among all U.S. states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. in the Oxfam America’s newest “Best and Worst States to Work” index (BWSI).