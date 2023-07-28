Labor notes with Jim Junecko, and catching up with Sen. Darryl Rouson

Share this:

Drivers for the United Parcel Services will continue to be the top-paid delivery drivers in the country, after UPS and the Teamsters union came to a tentative agreement and averted what could have been the first major UPS workers strike since 1997.

Jim Junecko, President of the International Operating Engineers Local 487, joins The Skinny to talk about the deal and how Sean M. O’Brien, General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, led the union through negotiations and prepared them for a strike that would have paralyzed UPS.

In the second half of The Skinny, longtime Democratic State Sen. Darryl Rouson visits the WMNF Tampa studio to discuss the last legislative session and what he’s looking forward to in the next one.

Listen to the July 28 episode of The Skinny via wmnf.org.