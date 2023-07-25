Law professor talks about the indictments of former President Trump

Share this:

We spent the hour getting a law professor’s take on several Florida stories in the news including updates on the criminal cases against former President Donald Trump. We also spoke about a federal lawsuit attempting to get Florida to realize the promise of a constitutional amendment aimed at restoring the voting rights of felons and about how a redistricting case in Alabama might impact Florida’s Congressional map.

Our guest was Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a professor of law at Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport and a Brennan Center Fellow.

Trump has been indicted twice

A state indictment in New York with 34 felony counts for a “scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House campaign,” per AP.

A federal case in Florida about keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and obstruction.

Trump could face two more indictments soon

A federal indictment related to the January 6th insurrection and attempting to derail the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election could come any day now.

Possible state charges in Georgia related to ‘statutes related to influencing witnesses and computer trespass [that] include Trump’s conversations with Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, in which he asked Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes,’ could come by August, according to The Guardian.

Felon voting rights in Florida

Seán Kinane

One of the voting rights issues that has come up in the last few days is that in 2018, voters in Florida approved a constitutional amendment that allowed most felons who had served their terms to regain their voting rights. But in 2019, the Florida Legislature stepped in — they say — to clarify what voters had written into the Florida constitution. But what happened in 2019 when it came to felons and the fines that they needed to pay before they voted?

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy

Yes, so amendment four, which was passed in 2018, restored voting rights. But then the Florida Legislature swooped in in 2019 and said that individuals had to pay fees and fines before they could get their voting rights restored. This led one federal judge to call this a pay-to-vote scheme. But ultimately, what Florida did in 2019, was upheld by the federal courts. So now we have a new lawsuit, which asks Florida to produce a database, which makes it clear how many fees and fines are outstanding for any individual citizen. And this is a key reform that we need, because right now, Florida is very Kafka-esque. It won’t tell you what fees and fines you owe. But if you guess wrong and vote, then they will go after you for fraudulent voting.

Seán Kinane

And we saw that when there were about 20 people arrested roughly a year ago in Florida, and a lot of them said that they just thought they were eligible to vote, but they weren’t sure. And so you think a database like this might clarify things.

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy

Indeed, I write about this in my new book, The Democracy Litmus Test, and a lot of those original 20 arrests, the prosecutions have fallen apart, in part because lots of these individuals had voting rights cards from the state of Florida, which said that they had the right to vote, then they voted, and then they were prosecuted for voting. And one of the things that their lawyers were able to say is they didn’t have the mental state of voting fraudulently. They thought it was lawful for them to vote.

Seán Kinane

One of the reasons they were arrested is because Florida has this new office called the Office of Election Crimes and Security. Critics are calling it the elections police. What is this? What does this office do and the $2.6 million that the Florida Legislature has given it over the last two years? What kind of crimes is this office going after?

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy

So they’re looking for individuals who have voted illegally. And that is not the worst thing in the world. We want our elections to be safe and secure, and for those who are eligible to vote, to be able to vote. But the problem that Florida has created is they haven’t made it clear what fees and fines someone with a felony conviction actually owes. And so they are just creating this system, which puts an enormous amount of risk on the would-be voter. And it is incredibly punitive. So if you guess wrong and vote when you’re not allowed to vote, because there’s some outstanding being verified that you don’t even know exists, then you can be prosecuted for that unlawful vote.

Seán Kinane

Critics of all of these things that have happened since 2018 say, “Well, one of the goals of the Florida Legislature is for fewer and fewer people, especially people who might lean Democratic would like to be able to vote that’s and be allowed to and be able to register and to vote.” But there’s also kind of a corollary here that seems to have happened, especially maybe in the last election, the 2022 election, is that there are a lot of people who may be sitting it out, because they’re kind of afraid that they’ve registered, but they’re not sure if they’re gonna get busted if they do vote.

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy

Yeah, I think this is going to have a chilling effect, especially for those individuals whose rights were restored by Amendment Four, they may have a zero balance on their fees and fines, but there is no database that Florida runs, where you can actually establish that you have a zero balance. And that’s why they’re being sued. Florida needs to create a streamlined, one-stop shop, where anyone can figure out who owes what. And when you get to a zero balance, that’s when you can vote.

Seán Kinane

So you’ve made the argument for why the state needs something like this. But now what I’ll ask you: what do you think the chances of that actually happening? Like a judge would say, “This is needed. But I also have the authority to kind of ask the state to do this?”

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy

I think judges are going to be very sympathetic to this. As in, I think they will require Florida to make such a database. One, it’s sort of nuts that Florida can’t keep track of the fees and fines that are owed to it. That just seems fiscally unpruned. But it’s also impacting people’s fundamental rights here. If you can’t prove that you have a zero balance that will deter individuals, even if they do have a zero balance from voting, and that changes who the electorate is.

Florida’s SB 7050 elections law

Seán Kinane

I’ll ask you briefly about a different election law that just came out of this Florida legislature this year. It’s called SB 7050. In early July a federal judge blocked parts of it that were challenged by voter registration groups. The parts that were blocked, would prevent non-US citizens from collecting or handling voter registration applications and make it a felony for voter registration group workers to keep personal information of voters. What are your thoughts about this law and about how it might be upheld in the courts?

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy

So this is getting at sort of another overblown accusation of a problem, that’s not really a problem. So the accusation from some Republicans is that there’s a vote harvesting problem. So vote harvesting. The pejorative term for this could also be known as helping one’s neighbors. So there are lots of different times where you would want to help a neighbor vote, for example, they are in a nursing home or otherwise Ill or homebound. In order to get their ballot back to the state, it may be very difficult for someone to even get down to their driveway and put their ballot into their mailbox for return trip to the state.

And so over the years, there have been voting rights groups who go to nursing homes or other places where people are struggling with exercising the right to vote. And they have helped them to vote and get their ballots in and you know, comply with all the rules sign all of the places you’re supposed to sign things like that.

Now, for certain Republicans, they find this abhorrent, which I find very strange, but they do not like the idea of voters being assisted in voting. And there is a sort of minuscule risk of fraud. So you could have someone who went to say, a nursing home and gathered up all the absentee ballots from all nursing home patients and voted the way they want it to vote, not the way the voter wanted to vote. But these things tend to get caught. So one of the things that election workers will look for is Are there lots of ballots from a similar location, all in the same handwriting, and those get flagged for potential fraud and investigated? So I feel like the fear of vote harvesting is overblown.

And the idea of a noncitizen handling a ballot being like the end of the world. I think that sort of ignores that we have lots of families in the United States and in Florida, who have a noncitizen parent, for example, and an American citizen child, that American citizen child once they reach the age of 18, is allowed to vote. So having the noncitizen parent, you know, handle the ballot on behalf of their teenager or who was a voter does not seem like the end of the world to me. But there seems to be this move in lots of red states. And I would sort of count Florida in that at this point, to criminalize vote harvesting. So they’re criminalizing helping another person vote. And I think that is sort of very wrongheaded.

Seán Kinane

And regardless of how this case, that’s challenging this law ends up, it looks like it’s already having an effect as far as impacting voter registration groups. This is something I saw on the social media network that was formerly called Twitter. I saw this yesterday: the League of Women Voters of Florida said, due to the new law and ongoing legal battles League of Women Voters of Florida has decided to switch to electronic registration to avoid penalties associated with paper applications. Here’s a quote from the league’s Cecile Scoon, who says, “We strive to follow the law, even when it seems unfair.”

So even let’s say this was eventually struck down or whatever happens, regardless of the outcome, it’s already impacting people who groups who go out in and try to register voters.

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy

The other frustrating thing about this is Florida has done this before. So Florida has made it nearly impossible for voter registration groups to register voters in Florida. And it’s inevitably challenged, and Florida has either lost or settled those cases. So they basically stop the law that made it so hard for voter registration groups like the League of Women Voters, which is why if you are a law nerd, if you look up the League of Women Voters of Florida, you will find that they have been plaintiffs in lots of lawsuits against Florida and that they’ve won lots of lawsuits against Florida because Florida has this bad habit of trying to make it more difficult to lawfully register to vote. And one of the ways they do that is they just make it completely impossible for the voting rights groups like the League of Women Voters to help people get registered, which is sort of like another version of trying to make it more difficult to vote.

Because Florida is a state where you have to pre-register in order to vote, you have to plan ahead. You can’t just show up on Election Day and register the same day. And that is different from other states, other states are much more pro-voter. There are same-day registration states where, if the the fancy strikes, you finally get interested in the election, in the last few days that the election is open, you can register to vote in those states and other states, around 10 of them have gone to automatic voter registration. So in those states, the presumption is you are registered to vote.

The presumption in Florida is that you’re not registered to vote, and that you have to take affirmative steps to actually register. So our democracy is a patchwork. Part of that is rooted in federalism, each of the 50 States gets to have their own election laws. But it means that if you came here from California, for example, which has automatic voter registration, and you think that you are automatically registered to vote in Florida, I have bad news for you, you are not in Florida, you have to take affirmative steps to become a voter. And Florida keeps doing this sort of ridiculous game of making it really hard for civil groups, civic groups to help you register to vote. So it takes a little bit of initiative on the part of the voter here.