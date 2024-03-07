Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Lawmakers OK a bill targeting hemp products in Florida

Posted on by Staff
Share
Hemp
Hemp plants by chriss_ns via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A measure aimed at outlawing intoxicating hemp-based products is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis, after the House and Senate passed it Wednesday.

The bill drew an outcry from manufacturers and sellers of hemp-based products who warned it would shutter businesses and drive people to the illegal drug market.

The legislation targets what is known as delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and other cannabinoids in hemp products — including whole-flower products — that can create euphoric effects.

The House voted 64-48 to pass the bill (SB 1698), while the Senate unanimously supported it.

During a House debate, Rep. Hillary Cassel, D-Dania Beach, said the state’s medical-marijuana operators could continue to sell the same products deemed illegal under the hemp bill.

“Let’s be very clear. This drug will still be available, and it will still be sold in Florida,” Cassel said. “If this product is so bad you wanna ban it, then ban it. But that’s not what we’re doing. We’re choosing which doors you buy from.”

Democrats also pointed to testimony from people who said they rely on hemp-based products to treat conditions such as epilepsy or cancer.

“If we pass this bill, they are going to become criminals. They are going to depend on drug dealers so they can function normally. Is that what we really want?” Rep. Marie Woodson, D-Hollywood, said. “I don’t think so.”

But House sponsor Tommy Gregory, R-Lakewood Ranch, said the bill is aimed at closing a loophole in a 2019 law that authorized hemp to be grown in the state to take advantage of a federal farm law.

Hemp and marijuana are cannabis plants, but levels of the cannabinoid THC differ, with hemp having a THC level of 0.3 percent or less.

Other cannabinoids in hemp, however, can be changed to increase the intoxicating effects of products.

Lawmakers in 2019 “were duped” into approving the hemp authorization, according to Gregory.

“There’s more money in drugs than rope,” he said. “These entrepreneurs were crafty, I’ll give them that. … They knew what they were getting into.”

The proposal would set proposed caps on the amount of THC concentration in hemp-based products to “5 milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per 14 container on a wet-weight basis, whichever is less.”

Intoxicating hemp-based products should “go the way of opium,” Gregory said. “Today is a day of reckoning” for the manufacturers and retailers, he added. “They can’t use a loophole to manufacture a recreational drug.”

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

From Tampa to Gaza: Stories of Solidarity and Struggle

In this compelling episode of True Talk, host Ahmed Bedier...

Unraveling Daylight Savings and Health Mysteries with Dr. Fred Harvey

In this episode of the Healthy Steps Show, Dr. Harvey...

social media
Group urges DeSantis to veto Florida’s bill to keep kids off social media

A tech-industry group Thursday quickly urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to...

Tracie Davis
Tracie Davis of Jacksonville is slated to lead Senate Democrats in Florida

Sen. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, is slated to become the Florida...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉🌟Celebrate International Women's Day with WMNF!🌟🎉 On March 8, 2024, WMNF Community Radio is set to commemorate International Women’s Day with a spectacular lineup of empowering and diverse programming. CLICK FOR INFO! 💃🎶📻 #InternationalWomensDay #EmpowerWomen https://link.wmnf.org/IntlWomensDay #wmnf 🎬 It's Oscar weekend and we're ready to roll out the red carpet! Tune in to Community Radio WMNF for Saturday at the Movies, featuring music from recent and classic films 🎶🍿 Get ready for a cinematic journey starting at 6 AM! 🎥🎶🤩 #OscarWeekend #FilmMusic #WMNF #SaturdayAtTheMovies CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 📸 VENUS MAJOR on Unsplash With a naturally expressive voice that has drawn comparisons to greats like Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald, Texas, based singer/songwriter, Ruthie Foster has a wide pallet of American song, forms, gospel and blues to jazz and soul, and her live performances are powerfully transfiguring. Graced by numerous accolades & awards, including last years, 2023, blues music award winner for contemporary, blues, female artist of the year. Ruthie‘s upcoming performance at tropical heat wave is highly anticipated, and soulfully healing. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS #thw24 #wmnfevents #Livemusic It's time for the WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE GET TO KNOW THE BAND SERIES! FIRST UP The Record Company a Grammy-nominated American rock band from Los Angeles! A recent review of their 4th album by Rock and Blues Muse gives a little insight on their sound. TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a new episode Ft. Liquid Pennies the Neo-Psychedelic Rock quartet from St Petersburg, FL! Watch Live on Facebook or Listen on 88.5 on your Radio Dial! WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK OR CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: