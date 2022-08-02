Listen to the WMNF News morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug 2

Among the headline news stories on the morning of Tuesday, August 2, 2022, WMNF brought you news about:

  • President Biden’s announcement of a drone strike in Afghanistan that killed al-Qaida’s leader
  • Mayor Ken Welch speaking about St. Petersburg’s request for proposals from developers to redesign the Historic Gas Plant District where Tropicana Field is located.
  • Pinellas County Commissioners will vote on an ordinance today that would create a tenants’ bill of rights
  • Vice President Kamala Harris announcement that the Biden administration’s investment of one billion dollars to pay for the rising number of natural disasters linked to climate change

Listen to the 8:30 a.m headlines here:

Listen to the 7:30 a.m headlines here:

Listen to the 6:30 a.m headlines here: