Listen to the WMNF News morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug 2

Among the headline news stories on the morning of Tuesday, August 2, 2022, WMNF brought you news about:
- President Biden’s announcement of a drone strike in Afghanistan that killed al-Qaida’s leader
- Mayor Ken Welch speaking about St. Petersburg’s request for proposals from developers to redesign the Historic Gas Plant District where Tropicana Field is located.
- Pinellas County Commissioners will vote on an ordinance today that would create a tenants’ bill of rights
- Vice President Kamala Harris announcement that the Biden administration’s investment of one billion dollars to pay for the rising number of natural disasters linked to climate change