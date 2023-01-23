Long COVID: Diagnosing & Treating Chronic Inflammation
by Joshua Beadle and filed under News and Public Affairs.
Experience the power of AI in healthcare and take the first step towards finding relief from long COVID and other chronic illnesses with the Healthy Steps radio show.
Here’s what I cover in this episode:
1. Uncovering the mystery behind long-COVID, and evidence-based opinions of Dr. Fred Harvey.
2. Exploring the latest diagnostic process designed to identify patients with long-COVID and the implications of the findings for treatment.
3. Examining how Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing health care and helping us better to understand the complex mechanisms behind chronic inflammatory conditions.