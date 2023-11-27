The topic of managing health conditions and addictions through lifestyle modifications is a fascinating and crucial one, particularly in a world where preventable diseases and addictions are rampant. Dr. Fred Harvey, a renowned expert in the field, offers a unique perspective on this issue. He believes in the power of finding healthier alternatives to harmful behaviors, such as substituting alcohol with kombucha, rather than attempting to abruptly stop these behaviors. His views are shaped by his experiences in addressing functional alcoholism and the lack of adequate treatment options available. Dr. Harvey acknowledges the challenges posed by the alcohol industry and the easy access to alcohol, but remains optimistic that with the right support and therapy, individuals can overcome their addictions. Join us on this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast as we delve deeper into this topic with Dr. Fred Harvey.

(00:02:54) The Widespread Harm of Alcohol Use

(00:12:58) Natural and Professional Teeth Whitening Methods

(00:21:22) Substituting Alcohol with Homemade Kombucha

(00:29:40) The Interplay Between Depression and Alcoholism

(00:32:31) The Impact of Muscle Activation Technique

(00:42:18) Supporting liver health with homeopathic remedies

(00:47:06) Managing EPI and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver

(00:52:40) Vitamin C Deficiency and Burst Blood Vessels